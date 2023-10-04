Mahira Khan’s Emotional Wedding with Son Azlan by Her Side

Mahira Khan’s recent wedding is making waves across the internet as heartwarming photos emerged from the intimate ceremony. The Pakistani actress, renowned for her roles in Humsafar and Raees, tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Salim Karim, over the weekend.

In the newly shared wedding pictures and video, Mahira appeared resplendent in an ivory lehenga. However, one particular image captured a poignant moment during the ceremony when emotions overwhelmed her. What makes this moment even more special is that her son, Azlan, played a pivotal role in her second marriage by walking her down the aisle.

Azlan, who Mahira welcomed into the world in 2009 with her first husband, Ali Askari, touched many hearts with this heartfelt gesture. The image of him accompanying his mother on her special day has left fans and well-wishers deeply moved.

Mahira had kept her relationship with Salim away from the public eye for quite some time before finally confirming their love in 2020 during a conversation on Rewind with Samina Peerzada.

Mahira Khan, born on December 21, 1984, started her career as a VJ in 2006. She gained widespread recognition for her role as Khirad Hussain in the romantic-drama Humsafar, earning her accolades such as the Lux Style Award for Satellite Best TV Actress and the Hum Award for Best On-Screen Couple, alongside Fawad Khan.

Her journey in the entertainment industry expanded to the big screen with her debut opposite Atif Aslam in the 2011 romance film, Bol, which earned her a Lux Style Award nomination for Best Film Actress.

As Mahira Khan embarks on this new chapter in her life, fans and admirers are celebrating not just her wedding but also the touching presence of her son Azlan, symbolizing the joyous union of love and family.