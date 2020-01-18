Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun are giving a run for their films abroad. Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have the smashed box-office not just in India, but also abroad.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the film’s business’ abroad.

About Sarileru Neekevvaru, he wrote, “#Telugu film #SarileruNeekevvaru is faring very well #Overseas… Total till 17 Jan 2020…#USA: Crosses $ 1.88 million [₹ 13.36 cr+] #Australia: A$ 339,652 [₹ 1.66 cr] #UK: £ 82,632 [₹ 76.41 lakhs]@comScore.”

While Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo collected big at the domestic box-office, the Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram starrer shows no signs of stopping abroad as well.

Within the first week since release, the Trivikram directorial earned more than Rs 14.92 crores in the US, Rs 1.99 crores in Australia, Rs 84.23 lakhs in the UK.

Despite both films release together– Sarileru Neekevvaru released on 11 January and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo on 12 January–each has managed to carve a box-office niche for itself.

In India, Sarileru Neekevvaru has emerged as the first blockbuster of 2020 to cross the Rs 100 crore mark within the first three days of release. The Anil Ravipudi directorial continues to bring in audiences to theatres.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana’s business for Sarileru Neekevvaru for Week 1 stands at Rs 85.56 crores alone.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is the third collaboration of director Trivikram with Allu Arjun after Julai and S/o Satyamurthy and has been raking the domestic box office with big numbers.