Mahesh Babu to voice Mufasa in Telugu version of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

In an exciting development for movie enthusiasts, Disney’s forthcoming film ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ will see the legendary Mahesh Babu lending his voice to the titular character in the Telugu version of the highly anticipated sequel. The film, directed by Barry Jenkins, is slated for release in India on December 20, 2024, and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Mahesh Babu, known for his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema, will take on the role of Mufasa, the wise and powerful lion king. This casting choice brings a unique and personal touch to the Telugu adaptation of the film, adding to its appeal for fans of the superstar. Joining Babu in this star-studded ensemble are industry veterans Brahmanandam, who will reprise his role as Pumbaa, and Ali, who will return as Timon.

The trailer for the Telugu version of the film is set to debut on August 26 at 11:07 AM, and excitement is already building among fans. In a statement about his role, Mahesh Babu expressed his admiration for Disney’s legacy of storytelling and the character of Mufasa. He noted, “Disney has always been a beacon of great entertainment, and Mufasa is a character that resonates deeply with me. His role as both a father and a king is profoundly moving. This project is particularly special as it allows me to share this experience with my family and fans. I’m eager for everyone to experience ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ in Telugu.”

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios at Disney Star, emphasized the importance of connecting with audiences through local languages and personalizing the cinematic experience. He said, “Our goal is to offer a richer, more engaging experience by presenting these beloved stories in various languages. Mufasa has been an inspiring figure for many, and we are thrilled to have Mahesh Babu bring his voice to this iconic role in the Telugu version.”

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ aims to blend cutting-edge live-action filmmaking with photorealistic CGI to bring its characters to life. The film explores the backstory of Mufasa, portraying his rise from an orphaned cub to the revered king of the Pride Lands. It also delves into the life of Taka, Mufasa’s sibling, and their journey alongside an eclectic group of characters.

The film will feature original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, adding an extra layer of musical enchantment to this highly anticipated release. With its mix of heartfelt storytelling and stunning visuals, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ promises to be a captivating experience for audiences of all ages.

As the release date approaches, fans across India are eagerly awaiting the chance to experience this latest chapter in the beloved Lion King saga, especially with the added thrill of hearing Mahesh Babu’s iconic voice bring Mufasa to life in Telugu.