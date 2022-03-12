When Madhuri Dixit Nene made Maniesh Paul flutter with happiness

Madhuri Dixit Nene and Maniesh Paul shared screen years ago for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, as the ‘Dhak Dhak Girl’ judged the dance reality show and the ‘Sultan of Stage’ hosted it. Admitted to be an ardent admirer of the timeless beauty, Maniesh Paul expressed his fondness for Madhuri Dixit Nene with an Instagram reel, to which the actress promptly responded.

Maniesh Paul recorded an instance watching Madhuri Dixit’s recent show, leaving the internet in splits. Featuring Manav Kaul as Manish Khanna, the scene depicted in Paul’s reel features Madhuri Dixit Nene addressing ‘Manish’ in the show with a blushing smile.

Fluttering with joy in a comical manner, Maniesh Paul shared a video saying, “My excitement when @madhuridixitnene ma’am takes my name hahahahaha”.

The actress also responded to the post with a comment saying, “Ishhh ❤️ too funny, Maniesh. Fell out of my chair laughing 😂 #Palluprem.”

Madhuri Dixit Nene reminisced the time on the set of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with a simple hashtag as Maniesh Paul would often cling on to her pallu holding it like an admirer.

With a long list of shows to his credit, Maniesh Paul has hosted almost every successful reality show on Indian Television including seasons of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Indian Idol, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, and the recently wrapped India’s Best Dancer. Currently shooting for the unique and entertaining show ‘Smart Jodi’, Maniesh Paul is also gearing for his theatrical release with Dharma Productions’ ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor amongst others.