‘Love Online: The Bollywood Cafe’ Revives Iconic Moments and Music

On the 16th, the Kamani Auditorium played host to “Love Online: The Bollywood Cafe,” a performance featuring Rakesh Bedi in a leading role. Set in 2007, the play unfolded as a complete package of Bollywood nostalgia.

Rakesh Bedi portrayed Yash while Gunjan Shukla Sharma played Payal, the lead characters caught in a love story within the backdrop of an internet cafe. Despite their lack of face-to-face interaction, they engaged in heartfelt conversations.

The Kanupriya Theatre Company, responsible for the production, showcased a repertoire of approximately 20 retro tracks, complemented by energetic dance performances and soulful vocals from the cast.

As the play progressed, the audience was transported into a world of iconic stars, reliving legendary moments from Madhubala’s Anarkali, Dev Anand’s charismatic presence, Sadhna’s timeless elegance, Shammi’s electrifying dance sequences, the grace of Nargis, and the enigmatic aura of Rajesh Khanna.

The cast featured renowned talents including Rakesh Bedi, celebrated for his comedic brilliance in films like “Chashme Buddoor” and popular television shows like “Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi.” Accompanying him were versatile theatre personalities and television actresses Gunjan Shukla Sharma and Rajshree Seem, adding depth and flair to the production. Guncha, the daughter of the founder of Kanupriya Theatre Company, choreographed all the dance performances in the play and also served as the narrator.

“Nowadays, there are several websites where people can chat with each other anytime, much like Bumble. However, the period in which this play is set harks back to a time when the internet was a novelty, and individuals had to visit cafes to access it,” Bedi explained. He elaborated that the show gradually moves from initial chats to the development of friendship and, ultimately, love.