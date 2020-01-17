The official trailer of Love Aaj Kal is out. Featuring Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and debutant Arushi Sharma, the film looks like a love story that might finally change the box-office dynamic of flop love stories.

The Imtiaz Ali directorial opens with love in the modern-day as opposed to that in the 1990s. While Sara Ali Khan and Kartik feature in this day and age love story, Arushi Sharma is part of the 90s love story.

While Sara plays a career-oriented woman who does not want to be in a real-love relationship as she might turn into Ranbir Kapoor from Rockstar, Kartik plays a man equally confused and out to woo the love of his life.

The extremities of love or balance, how much to be in it or not are explored through glimpses in the colourful trailer of Love Aaj Kal.

There is a minute glimpse of Randeep Hooda in the film, though his character is not revealed.

The makers of the film shared the trailer on YouTube with a detailed synopsis that raised questions like, “Has anybody figured out the perfect path towards love?,” “While the expression of love has changed over the years gone by, does the emotion still remain the same?”

Memories and the classic soundtrack from the 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone returns as does the madness of being in love.

Love Aaj Kal is Imtiaz Ali’s presentation after the failed attempt of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal in 2017.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Imtiaz Ali, the film is slated to release on 14 February 2020.