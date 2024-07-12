Look at vibrant pictures of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant from garba night

Ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding day, a garba night was organised for the guests on Thursday.

The pictures of the couple from the Garba night celebrations are going viral on social media.

Taking to Instagram, celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani gave fans a glimpse of Anant and Radhika’s Garba celebrations.

Radhika looked beautiful in a purple lehenga choli and tied her hair in a neat bun adorned with flowers.

Groom-to-be Anant, on the other hand, wore a pink kurta set and an embellished jacket for the night.

All smiles as the couple were also seen enjoying and playing dandiya.

Earlier today, Global actor Priyanka Chopra along with her husband-singer Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai to attend the grand wedding.

Apart from Priyanka and Nick, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh was spotted in Mumbai ahead of his performance at the wedding on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the special Shiv Shakti puja ceremony was held at Ambani’s residence Antilia.

Several Bollywood celebrities and politicians including Ranveer Singh, Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Atlee, Sanjay Dutt, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, among others attended the puja.

The Ambani family hosted a vibrant ‘haldi’ ceremony at their iconic residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. The lavish affair was attended by close family members and Bollywood personalities. Among the guests were Anant’s uncle and well-known businessman Anil Ambani, accompanied by his wife, the former actor Tina Ambani.

Salman Khan, dressed in a radiant yellow kurta and black pyjamas, also arrived in style to extend his blessings to the soon-to-be-wed couple. His presence added to the star-studded list of attendees, which included Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, among others.

Earlier, Anant and Radhika took part in a Grah Shanti Puja ceremony. Singer Nikita Waghela took to Instagram to share glimpses from the event, including the serene moments of the Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Puja.

Radhika looked stunning in a cream and golden saree decorated with exquisite jewellery, while Anant sported a red kurta paired with a golden jacket.

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the bride’s maternal uncle (mama) visits her with sweets and gifts.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities.

From pop sensation Justin Bieber’s performance to special performances by celebs, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony was a star-studded affair.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

Business leaders, heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion, making it an event to remember.

Among the distinguished guests were Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump.

Indian corporate giants like Gautam Adani, Nandan Nilekani, and Adar Poonawala were also in attendance, along with cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma. Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev added a touch of serenity to the celebrations.

Bollywood’s elite, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit, added glamour to the festivities.