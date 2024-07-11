Lisa Kudrow clarifies Jennifer Aniston’s claim about ‘FRIENDS’ audience laughter

‘FRIENDS’ star Lisa Kudrow, known for her role as Phoebe Buffay in the beloved American sitcom, responded to Jennifer Aniston’s recent comments about her feelings towards the live audience during filming.

Aniston had discussed the topic during a conversation with actor Quinta Brunson for Variety’s Actors for Actors, recalling, “Lisa Kudrow, by the way, hated when the audience laughed… She’d be like, ‘I’m not done! It’s not that funny!'”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kudrow clarified her stance, acknowledging that while she sometimes felt the audience laughed excessively, it wasn’t about hate. “No, that’s not exactly — no, no. It irritated me if they would laugh for too long,” she explained. “God bless them. They were so excited to be there that sometimes the laughter would just be longer than if they would have laughed at anything else. I was like, ‘All right, well, take it easy. It’s not that funny. And there’s more to say!'”

Lisa also used the interview to discuss her upcoming TV series ‘Time Bandits’ and how she got involved with the project, co-created by Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement, and Iain Morris. “Taika had gotten in touch with me and said, ‘Jemaine and I wrote this thing, we’re shooting in New Zealand. Would you ever consider doing that?’ And, ‘Yes! Like, why am I going to say no to you two?” she shared.

Reflecting on her ‘FRIENDS’ experience, Kudrow had previously mentioned re-watching the show, particularly for Matthew Perry, who passed away in October 2023. During the 2021 cast reunion, she had admitted being the only one who hadn’t seen the entire series and finding it “traumatizing” to watch herself on screen. “There are seasons I’ve never seen,” she added, noting that she and her husband Michel recently started watching some of season four, thinking she had seen it before.