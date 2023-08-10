Lil Tay dead: Fans come up with theories on cause of death

Influencer and rapper Lil Tay, whose real name was Claire Hope, died on Wednesday. The 14-year-old’s family made the announcement on social media. However, they did not provide any details.

Her cause of death is not known yet.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock,” Tay’s family said.

This statement also made mention of the recent passing of her elder brother, Jason, suggesting that these unfortunate events are still being looked into. Nevertheless, specific details regarding the date and reasons for her passing have not been revealed, triggering a surge of conjecture on various social media channels.

The perplexity was heightened due to conflicting reports from the Vancouver Police, the family’s place of origin, and the Los Angeles County Police, their present location. Both entities asserted a lack of awareness regarding these fatalities.

Adding to the complexity and confusion, an Instagram account named ‘termanii’ posted a picture of a young Lil Tay holding a bunch of money. The caption, in capital letters, firmly asserts, “To be clear I am not dead. I don’t have access anymore to the Lil Tay Instagram account.”

The account emphasised, “They are spreading misinformation we are not dead. They’re the only ones that got access to the account. Do not believe it.”

The news of the demise of Lil Tay and her brother, shared on Instagram left her fans completely stunned, and they began questioning the accuracy of the information.

“Is this for real? I mean, what’s happening?” wrote one user in the comments.

With the puzzling circumstances surrounding her unexpected departure, concerned fans are pondering, “Why share this online when your child has been away from the internet for over 5 years? You’re one of the parents,” as remarked by an Instagram user in the comments.

Lil Tay had been absent from the online realm for the past five years. Her most recent post prior to the news of her demise was in 2018, where she offered a tribute to the late rapper XXXTentacion.

A different individual inquired, “How could a young girl and her older brother pass away simultaneously? It doesn’t add up.”

Rumours have started spreading on social media regarding the reasons for their deaths. One user, Jesse Ryan, asserted to have been present during the event. He posted: ‘I was there when it happened, and I can confirm that they both passed away together due to a car accident. The brother was behind the wheel.’Local authorities are suggesting that “texting and driving” might have caused the accident. The people in the other vehicle had minor injuries.’

People across social media have started putting speculations about the rapper’s parents, but back in 2018, when Tay was believed to be around nine years old, she also tackled the speculation head-on during an appearance on Good Morning America. During the interview, she firmly refuted the notion that her family was pushing her into the world of online fame.

“No one is pressuring me to do this,” Tay stated during the conversation, which included her mother, Angela Tian. She firmly rejected the idea that her family was aiming to profit from her.

Tay also dismissed the idea that her mother was the one behind her popular Instagram account. She clarified, “My mom doesn’t handle social media. I handle my own Instagram.”

Furthermore, she affirmed, “This is my choice, and I’m content with what I’m pursuing.”

In the interim, the circumstances regarding the deaths remain unclear and are reportedly under investigation. Lil Tay’s former manager Harry Tsang also refrained from confirming the news, citing the complexities of the present situation. He expressed, “I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family.”

“Nah her parents killed her. This is crazy”

“how does she even die… and along with her brother??”

“Asking for privacy but does a whole post after 5yrs”

“She was murdered”

“Shame on what you did to that little girl.”

These speculations and comments have flooded Instagram posts and tweets. The truth still remains uncovered.