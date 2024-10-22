Liam Payne had a concoction of drugs called ‘pink cocaine’ in his system

Following the demise of the former One Direction member Liam Payne, a toxicology report reveals that the singer had ‘multiple’ drugs in his system. As per reports, Payne’s system had crack cocaine and methamphetamine when he fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

A report by ABC News states that the toxicology report revealed ‘pink cocaine’ in Liam’s system. It is a recreational drug that contains a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine and ecstasy. Additionally, other drugs detected in his bloodstream included benzodiazepine, crack, and cocaine. The news outlet also said that a makeshift aluminium pipe for ingesting the substances was also found nearby.

Moreover, the Associated Press reports that an anonymous official disclosed the preliminary toxicology report suggested evidence of exposure to cocaine. However, the source stressed that these initial results don’t show an accurate reading of just how much cocaine was in circulation in his blood when he died. Meanwhile, Argentinian investigators found seemingly narcotics and alcohol-laced broken objects and furniture in Payne’s hotel room. This led the public prosecution to deduce Payne suffered a substance abuse-induced breakdown during the time of his fall. The prosecution said Payne could have fallen from the balcony in a state of “semi or total unconsciousness.”

As per the witnesses, Liam Payne acted erratically during the hours before his death. Emergency service 911 was called to the hotel after staff described him as “an aggressive man overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol.” On entering his hotel room, authorities found a chaotic scene, with broken items and various drugs scattered throughout. Photos purportedly taken from the room showed white powder left on a table and a smashed TV screen. Moreover, police also discovered clonazepam, a central nervous system depressant, and over-the-counter medications scattered in the room.

Liam Payne died after falling three floors from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31 years old. It remains unclear whether the singer intentionally jumped or accidentally fell. The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the autopsy revealed 25 injuries were “compatible with those caused by a fall from a height”. They added that “the head injuries were sufficient to cause death.” Additionally, it revealed that Liam suffered internal and external haemorrhages in various parts of his body. These include “the skull, thorax, abdomen and limbs.”