Lee Sun-kyun honored with Posthumous Achievement Award at Busan Film Festival

The 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) opened with a tribute to the late actor Lee Sun-kyun. Held at the iconic Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu, the event honored Lee’s remarkable contributions to film by awarding him the prestigious Achievement Award posthumously.

The festival’s opening ceremony was hosted by actors Park Bo-young and Ahn Jae-hong, who guided the audience through an emotional evening dedicated to Lee Sun-kyun’s memory. As a montage showcasing highlights from Lee’s extensive filmography played on the big screen, the atmosphere grew emotional. Among those visibly moved were actors Song Joong-ki and Ha Yoon-kyung, both of whom shared personal connections with Lee.

Song Joong-ki, who had already paid his respects by attending the guest visit for ‘Land of Happiness’—Lee Sun-kyun’s final film—struggled to hold back tears during the tribute. Ha Yoon-kyung, a fellow actor and former colleague from the same agency reflected the deep impact Lee had on those he worked with.

Park Bo-young, a respected actress in her own right, spoke fondly of Lee Sun-kyun. Recalling a line from ‘My Mister’, one of Lee’s most iconic works, she expressed a quiet hope that he had found peace in his final moments.

Ahn Jae-hong then formally announced the Achievement Award in Lee Sun-kyun’s honor. He emphasized how meaningful it was to commemorate the late actor, not only by presenting this award to his family but also by introducing six of his most significant works as part of a special retrospective program. The program, aptly titled ‘A Kind Person, Lee Sun-kyun’, aimed to celebrate his artistry and his lasting influence on the industry.

Lee Sun-kyun’s passing in December 2023 sent shockwaves through the entertainment world. He reported that two people blackmailed him, demanding 350 million won, during a turbulent year before his untimely death.

However, the situation quickly escalated when one of the women accused him of drug use, leading to an official investigation. Despite extensive questioning and multiple drug tests, all of which came back negative, the actor’s name came up in a media storm.

Amidst the intense public scrutiny and stress from the ongoing investigation, the police found Lee Sun-kyun dead on December 27, 2023.