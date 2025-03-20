Lee Jin Ho claims Kim Sae Ron was married, amid the ongoing Kim Soo Hyun row

Kim Soo Hyun’s alleged relationship with late actress Kim Sae Ron has been making headlines for a while now. Several reports emerged that the two were in a relationship when Sae Ron was just 15 while Soo Hyun was 27. Following, this the actor’s agency released a statement claiming that Sae Ron was not a minor when they were together. Now, YouTuber Lee Jin Ho claims that Sae Ron’s family concealed her marital status and abortion.

In his video, Lee Jin Ho referred to Kim Sae Ron’s cryptic January 2025 Instagram post. In the post, she shared a series of photos with a mysterious man, appearing to be from a wedding. The accompanying caption read “Marry”. However, she deleted the post minutes later. As per reports, Kim Sae Ron’s representatives initially claimed the photos were part of a casual shoot with a friend. However, Lee Jin Ho claims she was married. He also released a voice note of the late actress, confirming the marriage.

Advertisement

Lee Jin Ho released a voice recording between Kim Sae Ron and an agency representative, identified as “Person A.” In the recording, Sae Ron clarified that she did not upload the wedding pictures herself. On the other hand, her boyfriend did it. The agency official was concerned about media attention. The official asked, “How can you get married when he’s not the guy I saw at Christmas? Are you sure you’re married?”

Advertisement

Subsequently, Sae Ron admitted, “I met my ex-boyfriend, broke up, and told him I had a new boyfriend. I wasn’t going to get married, but I got pregnant. I got rid of the baby. He threatened me with the baby, so I got married.” Moreover, Sae Ron also stated that her husband was a Korean-American and he worked at a big US corporation.

Additionally, the voice recording revealed the actress’ decision to switch from KakaoTalk to Telegram. She explained that her boyfriend controlled her Instagram and KakaoTalk accounts. “Until I started using Telegram and sending occasional texts, I was powerless. I ended up uploading that photo after my boyfriend argued with me about hiding our marriage.”

Talking about her alleged partner’s temperament, the late actress revealed his aggressive nature after drinking. “When he drinks, he suddenly gets insane. I didn’t think I would marry someone like him either. But I swear he’s normal but he gets a little like that when he drinks.”

However, Lee Jin Ho refutes these claims. He states that it was actually her new boyfriend who imposed restrictions on her.

Also Read: Kim Soo Hyun issues another statement over allegations involving Kim Sae Ron