Lee Dong Wook to lead new drama ‘The Divorce Insurance’

K-drama fans have a riveting new series starring the heartthrob Lee Dong Wook to look forward to! The ‘Goblin’ star is going to lead the upcoming TvN drama ‘The Divorce Insurance.’ Moreover, the drama will also stream on Amazon Prime Video. Touted to be a romantic comedy, the drama marks the return of Dong Wook.

‘The Divorce Insurance’ is an upcoming romantic comedy starring Lee Dong Wook as Noh Ki Jun. In the drama, the actor will star as an insurance actuary in the innovative product development team at Plus Insurance. After going through three divorces himself, Noh Ki Jun comes up with the idea of “divorce insurance” plans. After being completely drained financially and emotionally, he thinks the rising divorce rate is a disaster. In order to ease such situations, he goes out to create a divorce insurance policy.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이동욱 (Official_Instagram) (@leedongwook_official)



With strong credentials and expertise, people around him call him a “genius actuary.” However, following the failure of multiple product launches, he takes an unexpected step. Noh Ji Jun devices a breakthrough plan- divorce insurance.

In newly released stills, fans see Lee Dong Wook as a determined professional. Standing at a wedding expo, he promotes divorce insurance. The irony elevates the humours tone, promising a thrilling watch. As he advocates for this idea, he wears a promotional sash and looks completely out of place amid the festivities. Meanwhile, in another photo, fans can see his empty gaze oozing dread. Meanwhile, the photos push fans to wonder about what went wrong with the three marriages that he decided to launch divorce insurance.

Ttalking about his role, Lee Dong Wook said, “I was drawn to the unique concept of divorce insurance and the writer’s witty dialogue.” He also added, “He’s thoughtful, considerate, and loyal. I wanted him to come across as lovable.” Moreover, the drama also stars Lee Joo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo, and Lee Da-hee.

Also Read: BTS’ Jimin breaks PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’s Billboard record with ‘Who’

Menawhile, the slated drama will premiere on March 31.