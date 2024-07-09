Lee Dong Wook and Lee Kwang Soo consider TVN drama ‘Divorce Insurance’

According to a report from STARNEWS on July 9, Lee Dong Wook from ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’ and Lee Kwang Soo from ‘Running Man’ are reportedly in discussions to appear together in an upcoming drama. If confirmed, the duo will co-star in TVN’s new show titled ‘Divorce Insurance.’

‘Divorce Insurance,’ a TVN drama, will center around the lives of the product development team at an insurance company, specifically focusing on insurance plans related to divorce.

The series will be directed by Lee Won Suk, known for the well-received comedy film ‘Killing Romance.’ Previously, reports indicated that Lee Dong Wook has been offered the role of Noh Ki Joon, an elite insurance actuary who graduated from a prestigious overseas university but has experienced divorce three times, paying alimony to all three ex-wives.

Meanwhile, the producers have approached Lee Kwang Soo to play the role of Ahn Jeon Man, a risk analyzer who predicts and assesses risks to prevent problems. Ahn Jeon Man is also a divorcee whose wife left him unexpectedly. Despite his nonchalant facade, he grapples with issues stemming from the separation and has since become more cautious. One day, he joins a divorce insurance project and reunites with his childhood friend Noh Ki Joon, also a divorcee. As they reconnect, they emotionally bond and team up, discovering a new passion for addressing divorce-related challenges.

Agency KINGKONG by STARSHIP manages both Lee Dong Wook and Lee Kwang Soo. Regarding their potential involvement in ‘Divorce Insurance,’ statements from the agency indicate Lee Dong Wook is currently considering the role, while Lee Kwang Soo is positively reviewing the script. Although TVN has not yet finalized the broadcast schedule, they are reportedly considering airing the drama next year and plan to proceed once both actors confirm their participation.