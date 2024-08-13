Lee Byung Hun and Son Ye Jin to star in ‘Can’t Help It’

Globally celebrated filmmaker Park Chan-wook, known for blockbuster films such as Oldboy, Decision to Leave, and The Handmaiden, is assembling a star-studded cast for his next thriller, Can’t Help It. This highly anticipated project, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker, will feature Lee Byung-hun, star of Squid Game and Mr. Sunshine, and Son Ye-jin, known for Crash Landing on You. Joining them are Park Hee-soon from My Name, Lee Sung-min from Reborn Rich, Yeom Hye-ran of The Uncanny Counter, Cha Seung-won from Our Blues, and Yoo Yeon-seok from Hospital Playlist.

CJ ENM confirmed the ensemble cast on August 12, sparking excitement among fans eager to learn more about this epic collaboration. Filming for the highly anticipated drama is set to begin on August 17.

The upcoming film, ‘Can’t Help It’, is expected to be a suspenseful thriller that explores the gripping story of a man pushed to the brink of madness. The narrative will follow an office worker who, after being suddenly fired, embarks on a desperate quest to find a new job in order to protect his wife and children and keep his home.

Lee Byung-hun will portray Man-soo, who receives a dismissal notice after 25 years with the same company. As he struggles to find reemployment, he is pushed to his limits and begins to unravel. Son Ye-jin will play Man-soo’s wife, Mi-ri, a free-spirited and lively woman who works at a clinic and supports her husband through his unemployment.

Park Hee-soon will take on the role of Choi Seon-chul, a foreman at a paper company. Lee Sung-min will play Koo Beom-mo, a veteran in the paper industry who is also job hunting, while Yeom Hye-ran will portray Beom-mo’s wife. Cha Seung-won will star as Man-soo’s nemesis, Go Si-jo, and Yoo Yeon-seok will appear as Oh Jin-ho, a dentist working at the same clinic as Mi-ri.

With this impressive cast and a renowned director at the helm, ‘Can’t Help It’ is expected to meet high expectations and potentially become another hit.