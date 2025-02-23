Latin American and Caribbean ambassadors seek blessings at ISKCON Delhi

A group of Latin American and the Caribbean ambassadors recently visited the ISKCON Temple in Delhi, immersing themselves in the spiritual and cultural richness of India.

The delegation, part of the Group of Latin American and Caribbean Countries (GRULAC), participated in a special puja at the temple, seeking blessings and deepening their understanding of Lord Krishna’s teachings.

Among those present were ambassadors Victor Hugo Echeverri Jaramillo (Colombia), Teodoro Maldonado (Ecuador), Alberto A. Guani (Uruguay), and Mariano Caucino (Argentina), along with other dignitaries.

Beyond the puja, the diplomats explored the ‘Bhagavad Gita Experience’—a dedicated space within the temple that brings the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita to life through recitations and audiovisual presentations.

Victor Hugo Echeverri Jaramillo, Colombia’s Ambassador to India, shared his excitement about the visit. “We have learned so much about Krishna and Vishnu. It is a beautiful place, and we are grateful for this experience,” he said in an interaction with ANI.

For Ecuador’s Ambassador, Teodoro Maldonado, the visit was particularly nostalgic. “As a child, I would see the Hare Krishna movement in Ecuador and always dreamed of coming to India to experience it firsthand. Seeing the biggest Bhagavad Gita here and learning more about Lord Krishna has been truly special,” he said.

Uruguay’s Ambassador, Alberto A. Guani, talked highly of the temple’s role beyond being a place of worship. “This is a unique temple. It harmonizes religion with the needs of the people. ISKCON’s social contributions are remarkable, and the temple serves as an inspiration,” he noted.

Mariano Caucino, Argentina’s Ambassador to India, talked about the cultural wealth of the country. “India’s culture is truly extraordinary. It’s something that draws people in, making them want to return. This cultural richness is a great asset to the nation,” he remarked.

ISKCON Delhi, aka Sri Sri Radha Parthasarathi Mandir, is a Vaishnav temple for Lord Krishna and Radharani. Inaugurated on April 5, 1998, by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, it has since become a center for devotion, learning, and cultural exchange.