Lalit Pandit on 21 years of the music of Hum Tum

Jatin-Lalit’s songs in Kunal Kohli’s Hum Tum, especially the title song, were hits.

Recalling the genesis of the music, Lalit says, “After Mohabbatein there was nothing else we were doing for Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films as Adi and Yashji were very busy working on the final constructions and installations at YRF studios. One day, Adi called us and asked us to come over to meet him. Both Jatin and I went to meet him, and Adi spoke to us about this film Hum Tum, with a new director, Kunal Kohli!”

Lalit vividly recalls Aditya Chopra’s instructions. “I remember very clearly him mentioning and saying that, ‘Look, this time we don’t have a Shahrukh Khan with us. We have Saif, and he so far hasn’t had a single hit as a solo hero!! So, a lot will depend on the music. If the music fails, we all will fail! So, if you want to take up this challenge, then tell me now.’ Of course, we were willing to give it our best shot and readily agreed to work on Hum Tum.”

Hum Tum, says Lalit, had to be a different music from what the brothers had done before. “The recording technology had also changed since all the earlier years when we had done the music. Earlier, it was all preconceived and then recorded at studios. Now, it was a different story, and everything had to be computer-programmed. It was a very interesting and fascinating time for music, and I enjoyed the new process and changes.”

Speaking on the music required for Hum Tum, Lalit says, “Most situations for songs in Hum Tum were fun and bright youthful musical situations. I loved the characters of Saif and Rani, and in one of the songs, Rani and Saif had to say dialogues during the song. That was so much fun to record! Both, I must say, have terrific musical timing to do what they eventually did! Rani and Saif both are tremendously musical people!”

Lalit remembers the hard work that went into the music of Hum Tum. “Both Jatin and I worked hard to get this music right, as was cautioned by Adi about the film. This music, if one notices, is completely different in terms of sounds and arrangements from what we had achieved earlier. But, everything in music, I feel, finally boils down to the melody that one creates! Jatin and I have that in us. Though I did most of the modern songs of the film- Ladki kyun na jane kyun and Chakde chakde, it was Jatin’s title song of Hum Tum that came out to be a master piece. The song went on to win for Alka Yagnik all the awards that year, and I think that included the National Award! The intro piano was played by me for the Hum Tum title song, and I completely love that introduction. Also, Prasoon Joshiji went on to win the best lyrics award for Hum Tum. The music was a huge success, and it was the first solo Hit for Saif, and the music indeed played its role in the film’s success.”

The music of Hum Tum also contributed to the success of director Kunal Kohli’s career. “So, it rolled out the career of Kunal Kohli, with whom we did Fanaa. Incidentally, whenever I meet Kunal, I say that his only hits have been with Jatin and Lalit. And if he wants another hit, he must think about it. He always says he is absolutely ready and will pay anything if we work together…It’s all said in fun. We all know the days of Hum Tum are behind Jatin and me.”