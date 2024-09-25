Lady Gaga gives Mona Lisa a Joker-inspired makeover in ‘Harlequin’ album teaser

The Lady Gaga fandom, Little Monsters is in for a treat! Ahead of the release of her film ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ with Joaquin Phoenix, the songstress announces a companion album. Titled, ‘Harlequin,’ the album features 13 tracks and releases on September 27. Additionally, the ‘Bad Romance’ hitmaker also shared the teaser of the track ‘The Joker’ in which she paints a happy face on the Mona Lisa with lipstick, referring to Joker’s iconic sinister grin.

Taking to Instagram, Lady Gaga unveiled the album art of her upcoming release. In the poster, she stands under the shower, dressed in white, with a lifebuoy around her neck. The accompanying caption announced, “Harlequin. September 27. A companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux.” Additionally, the next slide very slyly revealed the titles of the tracks in the album, printed on a milk carton. ‘Harlequin’ will feature tracks titled- ‘Good Morning,’ ‘Get Happy (2024)’, ‘Oh, When the Saints’, and ‘World on a String.’ ‘If My Friends Could See Me Now,’ ‘That’s Entertainment, ‘Smile, ‘The Joker,’ and ‘Folie à Deux.’ Moreover, tracks ‘Gonna Build a Mountain,’ ‘Close to You,’ ‘Happy Mistake,’ and ‘That’s Life’ are also included.

The build-up to the album announcement featured phrases that Gaga posted on her Instagram handle. The phrases read- ‘Don’t Tell Me What to Wear’ and ‘I Am Ready for My Interview’ among others. Meanwhile, the songstress also dropped the teaser for ‘The Joker’ exuding vibes of her upcoming film. As she channels Harley Quin, she emulates a nonchalant attitude as she sets out to express her ‘madness’ through music. Moreover, she also picks up lipstick and indulges in ‘vandalism,’ putting a happier face on Mona Lisa. In the video posted on X, Gaga captioned the teaser, “There’s always a Joker. #FiguresDuFou #Louvre #JokerMovie.” The caption is a nod to the movie and Louvre’s upcoming exhibition ‘Figures Du Fou’ (Figures of Fool) which also opens next month.



In the video, Lady Gaga flaneurs through the night and enters the empty Louvre Museum of Paris. The teaser starts with Gaga singing the lines “There’s always a joker in the pack. There’s always a lonely clown. The poor laughing fool falls on his back. And everyone loves it when he’s down. There’s always a funny man in the game. But he’s only funny by mistake.” The lines describe the iconic DC character with the Chelsea smile.

Soon, she comes face-to-face with Lionardo da Vinci’s masterpiece, the Mona Lisa. She sings, “They don’t care as long as there is a jester. Just a fool, as foolish as he can be. There’s always a joker. That’s the rule, but fate is the hand that I see. The Joker is me!!” Gaga then pulls out a red lipstick and on the protective glass, gives Mona Lisa the ‘Joker’ grin.

While the album ‘Harlequin’ releases on September 27, ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ releases on October 2 in India. The film is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster ‘Joker.’