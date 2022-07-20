Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / Laal Singh Chaddha’s Song ‘Kahani’ receives massive love

Laal Singh Chaddha’s Song ‘Kahani’ receives massive love

While some are appreciating Sonu Nigam’s refreshing voice, some feel that the video of Kahani fits like a piece of a puzzle. Makers of Laal Singh Chaddha have released all four songs in audio form, ‘Kahani’ is the first song from the upcoming film to have visuals. 

SNS | New Delhi | July 20, 2022 1:19 pm

Kahani, Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer(SNS)

Since ‘Kahani’ was released it has garnered love from all quarters. While some are appreciating Sonu Nigam’s refreshing voice, some feel that the video of Kahani fits like a piece of a puzzle. Makers of Laal Singh Chaddha have released all four songs in audio form, ‘Kahani’ is the first song from the upcoming film to have visuals.

Now that the visuals of Kahani are out, netizens can not stop gushing about it. The heart-warming music video of the latest release has made a mark in the audience’s hearts and they can not be any more excited to watch the film.

Check out what the cybernauts have to say about the music video of Kahani –

The audio version of Kahani, whose music has been given by Pritam and lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya has garnered love nationwide. The song became one of the most popular songs on the internet within 24 hours after its release and continues to make impressive records.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan wanted to release all the songs without a music video so that the musicians, singers, lyricists, and technicians remain under the spotlight. So far the star has released ‘Kahani’, ‘Mein Ki Karaan?’, ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi’ and ‘Tur Kalleyan’ in the audio version and this is the first time the makers will release a music video.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Laal Singh Chaddha's makers drop music video of 'Kahani'
Aamir Khan got knee injury while shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha
Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is a story spanning over five decades