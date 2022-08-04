Laal Singh Chaddha’s new song ‘Tere Hawaale’ is out now

The makers of the most awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha releases a new song ‘Tere Hawaale’, sung by Arijit & Shilpa, composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song depicts a beautiful tale about surrendering in love and how when in love, two souls become one.

‘Tere Hawaale’ depicts the honest love Laal Singh Chaddha feels for his beloved Rupa. It highlights the intensity of his love and the longing that comes along with it. The music of the song is so peaceful and the song is written so well that half of what Laal Singh feels throughout the film is given away by these beautifully jotted lyrics.

Arijit Singh’s voice is magical and Shilpa’s voice has taken us on a euphoric ride.

‘Tere Hawaale’ is the 5th song from the film Laal Singh Chaddha. Just like the four songs ‘Kahani’, ‘Main Ki Karaan?’ and ‘Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi’,& ‘Tur Kalleyan’ the makers had first released the songs without the video, giving the lyricists, composers, musicians, and technicians the center stage.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August 2022.