‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ at 25: The daily soap that became a cultural phenomenon

It’s been 25 years since Indian television witnessed a cultural shift, all thanks to a show that became more than just evening entertainment. On July 3, 2000, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ premiered, and overnight, Tulsi Virani and the sprawling Virani family entered countless living rooms and stayed put in the hearts of viewers for years.

This wasn’t just a TV show. It was ‘the’ TV show.

Advertisement

Long before streaming platforms and social media, ‘Kyunki’ dominated household conversations, office lunch breaks, and family debates.

Advertisement

With its dramatic plot twists, emotional confrontations, and memorable characters, it quickly grew from a daily soap to a full-blown national phenomenon.

Alongside ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, it defined the “saas-bahu” genre that ruled Indian screens for over a decade.

On the silver jubilee of the show, the cast and creators looked back with both nostalgia and gratitude.

Smriti Irani, who played the iconic Tulsi before switching gears to politics, summed up the sentiment best: “It wasn’t just a show, it was a shared memory. A story about families, values, and what connects us across generations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Even now, she says, the legacy of Tulsi lives on in people’s hearts.

Actor Amar Upadhyay, who portrayed Mihir Virani, echoed the same emotions. For him, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ was more than just a role.

“It changed our lives and connected generations,” he said. “It was a mirror to millions of households, capturing the evolving face of Indian families. It wasn’t just acting, it was being part of something bigger than ourselves.”

Behind the scenes, it was the vision of Ektaa Kapoor that brought this legacy to life. Reflecting on the journey, she said the show still beats in her heart.

“We never imagined Tulsi would become a part of so many families,” she shared. “Even today, people remember the title song, the tears, the drama, all of it. It’s more than a show. It’s a bond.”

Interestingly, the early scripts of ‘Kyunki’ were penned by Anand Gandhi, who later stepped into the world of experimental cinema with films like ‘Ship of Theseus’ and ‘Tumbbad’.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ ran for eight long years, delivering over 1800 episodes and making history every step of the way. And now, with chatter around a possible reboot, the question is: will the Viranis return for another round?