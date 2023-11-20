Kyuhyun Faces Threat as Intruder Disrupts Backstage Preparations

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun found himself in an unfortunate situation recently while preparing for his musical performance of Ben Hur at Seoul’s LG Arts Center. A distressing video has circulated online, revealing the aftermath of an incident where a woman in her 30s unlawfully entered the dressing room of the musical theatre located in Magok-dong, Gangseo-gu.

According to TV Chosun’s report, the intruder, armed with a weapon, posed a threat to Kyuhyun. The singer, who was gearing up for his scheduled performance, suffered mild injuries during the unsettling encounter. Fortunately, he received immediate first aid on-site to address the harm caused by the incident.

In response to the breach, the Seoul Gangseo Police Station promptly apprehended the woman, who now faces charges related to special intimidation. Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding how the intruder acquired the weapon in the first place.

A video capturing Kyuhyun leaving the venue post-incident has surfaced online, shedding light on the aftermath of the unsettling encounter. The footage, recorded after the unfortunate event, shows the singer with his injured finger securely wrapped in a bandage. Despite the evident discomfort, Kyuhyun maintained a composed demeanor, concealing his injury as he waved at fans from the confines of his car.

Kyuhyun, also known as Cho Kyu-hyun, is a multifaceted South Korean artist recognized for his roles as a singer, musical theatre actor, and television host. Debuting in May 2006 as a new member of the renowned boy group Super Junior, he later participated in sub-groups such as Super Junior-K.R.Y. and Super Junior-M. Additionally, Kyuhyun was a former member of the SM Entertainment project group SM the Ballad.

Beyond his contributions to Super Junior, Kyuhyun has solidified his presence as a reputable musical actor. Noteworthy performances include his involvement in both the original and Korean adaptations of stage productions like The Three Musketeers, Catch Me If You Can, and Moon Embracing the Sun.