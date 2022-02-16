Kumar Sanu to Anuradha Paudwal: TV celebs mourns the sad demise of legendary ‘Disco King’ Bappi Lahiri

Legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri, also known as ‘Disco King’ breathed his last on Tuesday (February 15). He was 69. His doctor Deepak Namjoshi said that the singer-composer died on Tuesday night due to multiple health issues. The news has left many in a state of shock and TV actors are mourning this irreplaceable loss:

Kumar Sanu, who has worked extensively with the legendary singer-composer. Talking about his fond memories with Bappi Da, he said, “Bappi Da was a music director who used to never teach the song to me. He would sing it once and tell me, ‘Abhi tu gaa’. He used to make it so easy for the singers. He used to give singers space to experiment and be creative. The world is going to miss him a lot.”

Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar expressed grief on the demise of veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri who left for his heavenly abode on Tuesday night.

Mourning the hitmaker’s demise, Bhandarkar said, “Today it was very sad when we got the news that Bappi Da is no more with us. We grew up listening to his songs- Disco Dancer, Sharabi, Satyamev Jayate, and all the films he did. He used to sing very well, he used to compose very well.”

“His contribution will be immense in Hindi films. He was also called Disco King,” he continued, adding, “And I think all his fans, and all the people who listen to his songs, be it marriage or any function… We all will miss him. And it is a big loss to the film industry.”

Singer Anuradha Paudwal also expressed her grief. “He was very accommodating, he did not have any air of a celeb. Such people are rare. There are big artists and big names, but along with that, he was a humble human being. He was always game for anything, never said no to anyone. I will remember him as a gem of a person,” she said.

Anupam Kher took to his Twitter handle to share a video message as he mourned the loss of Bappi Da.

In the video, he revealed that it was always a joy to meet Bappi Lahiri. The actor also revealed that the singer-composer would always urge him to sing. Anupam added that after Lata Ji, now Bappi Da, it is like an era has faded out.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter and wrote, “Another legend gone. #bappilahiri Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for @_sanjaygupta. Man of incredible melody and talent.”

Meanwhile, the sudden demise of the Disco King has left Ashoke Pandit in shock. He expressed grief, “Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar #bappilahiriji Can’t believe my next-door neighbor is no more. Your music will always remain in our hearts. ॐ शान्ति!”

“Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer Shanti dada you will be missed” added Ajay Devgan with a heavy heart.

Raveena Tandon tweeted, “Grew up listening your music , Bappi da, you had your own style and always a smiling face . Your music shall play on forever .. OmShanti, Shanti, Shanti.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu have also expressed deep grief over the demise of singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi wrote, “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”