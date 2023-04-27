Krushna Abhishek returns to The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows amongst fans and it always keeps up with the audience’s expectations. Recently, fans’ favourite Krushna Abhishek confirmed his return to the show, who left due to payment issues last year.

Krushna Abhishek, who is known for playing the character of Sapna on the show, is back with his amusing temperament and funny jokes. Sony TV shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Krushna Abhishek making a grand entry on the show dressed as Sapna.

Kapil Sharma then says: “Sapna tu agayi, sach mein bada accha lag raha hai.” Going towards Kapil, Krushna says, “Thank you Kappu. Tereko maalum hai Kappu, yeh season aane kaeech hai.” Kapil questioned, “Acha?” Krushna continued, “Abhi main agayi, Sidhu ji bhi agaye (looking at Archana).” She widened her eyes and said, “Aah. Acha (Really)?” Krushna also seized a dig at him and looking at Rajiv Thakur, he says, “Dheere dheere saare purane log wapas aane waale hai.” Previously, Chandan Prabhakar exited the show and Rajiv replaced him.

Rajiv then gave a intresting reply to Krushna and left everyone in spilts. He said, “Zyada khush mat ho, zyada purane waale agaye na toh tu bhi jayegi.”

After this statement, Krushna appeared shocked while everyone was laughing. Rajiv was seemingly hinting at Sunil Grover’s exit. After Sunil walked out of the show, Krushna became a part of it.