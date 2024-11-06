Kriti Sanon is relishing the ‘best Jalebi in best weather’

Kriti Sanon recently took to social media to share behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her film “Do Patti”. In one of the videos, she is seen relishing the best Jalebi.

On Tuesday, the ‘Heropanti’ actress posted a series of her photos and videos alongside a note where she thanked fans for their outpouring love on her recently released film “Do Patti” where she played double role. Alongside the images, Kriti wrote, “Some बी टी एस ! Thank you audience for all the love! It’s because of you guys that Do Patti is trending at #1 in India & in top 10 of global charts for consecutively second week! Both Saumya and Shailee are elated.”

In the first video, Kriti is seen relishing the ‘best Jalebi in best weather.’ In the clip, she is heard saying, “best. This is the best jalebi in the best weather.” In the next follow-up posts, Sanon is seen posing with the cast and crew of the film.

“Do Patti”, directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, also starred Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. For the first time, the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress played the role of a cop in her career. The Netflix mystery thriller follows the story of twin sisters, played by Kriti whose love for the same man puts them under a determined cop’s watchful eye. The 34-year-old actress took on dual roles for the first time in her career. Kriti portrayed twin sisters Saumya and Shailee. Additionally, Kriti is also one of the producers of the film.

“Do Patti” also marked Sheikh’s Bollywood debut. The actor is best known for his roles in TV shows like “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi” and “Mahabharat”. He portrayed the character Dhruv Sood in the film.

The National Award winning actress is also recognised for her performance in the films like “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, “Adipurush”, “Mimi”, “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” and “Crew.”