Kolkata’s first-ever comic con set to thrill fans of comics, cosplay, and anime!

Kolkata is about to step into the vibrant universe of pop culture as Comic Con India makes its grand debut in the city! Scheduled for February 22-23, 2025, at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, the event promises to be a paradise for comic book lovers, anime enthusiasts, and pop culture fans.

From iconic comic creators to international artists, the inaugural Kolkata Comic Con is ready to bring together some of the biggest names in the industry.

Attendees can expect to see celebrated Indian comic artists like Harsho Mohan Chattoraj and Chariot Comics alongside global legends such as New York Times best-selling author John Layman and Archie Comics writer Bill Golliher.

Exclusive meet-and-greets, panel discussions, and autograph sessions will give fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interact with their favorite creators.

Comic Con is not just about the experience—it’s also about the epic loot! Fans attending the event will get their hands on special edition collectibles, including a No. 1 Issue of Radiant Black by Image Comics, a Solo Leveling poster from Yen Press, and a commemorative Comic Con India bag.

For those looking to take their fandom to the next level, the exclusive Superfan Box is a dream come true. Packed with a Dr. Doom bust, Deadpool & Wolverine merchandise, a Comic Con puzzle, and even a heroic cape, it’s the ultimate treasure trove for collectors.

The fun doesn’t stop at comics! The event will feature thrilling performances, from stand-up comedy by Azeem Banatwala to the hilarious antics of The Internet Said So crew (Varun Thakur, Kautuk Srivastav, and Aadar Malik).

Adding to the energy will be electrifying musical performances by Geek Fruit and more.

Jatin Varma, Founder of Comic Con India, shared his excitement about bringing the event to Kolkata for the first time. “We are beyond thrilled to launch Comic Con India in Kolkata! With legendary creators, international artists, thrilling performances, and immersive experiences, we’ve curated something truly unforgettable for fans.”