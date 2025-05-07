KL Rahul reveals how he ‘stumbled upon’ baby Evaarah’s name

There’s a soft side to the cricket field this season — and it’s not just about KL Rahul has improved strike rate.

Just weeks after becoming parents, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul melted hearts with an emotional birthday reveal. On Rahul’s special day, the couple took to Instagram to introduce the world to their baby girl: ‘Evaarah’ — a name that means “Gift of God.”

Now, Rahul is opening up about the story behind the name, and it’s every bit as sweet as fans imagined. In a recent interview, the Delhi Capitals skipper shared how the name came about.

“Honestly, I just stumbled upon it,” he said, recalling their late-night name hunt. “Friends sent us a bunch of baby name books, and I went down a rabbit hole online. That’s when I found ‘Evaarah’. I checked the meaning — and something about it just clicked.”

But the journey from Google search to baby birth certificate wasn’t instant. “It took a little convincing,” Rahul laughed, revealing that Athiya wasn’t sold on it right away. “But her parents and mine loved it. Eventually, she came around. Now, we can’t imagine calling her anything else.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul (@klrahul)

And speaking of doting parents — or grandparents — none other than Suniel Shetty is soaking up the new chapter with full emotional force. The Bollywood tough guy turned Insta-philosopher with a touching post about the joys of grandparenthood.

“Becoming a grandfather is a feeling I can’t describe,” he wrote. “I’ve built businesses, made movies, chased success. But holding my granddaughter? That trumps everything.” Shetty even painted a picture of generational magic: “Watching my Amma cradle her great-granddaughter… that’s a core memory now. It’s pure joy, the kind the world can’t touch.”

Meanwhile, Rahul is balancing new-dad duties with a solid cricket season. The Delhi Capitals are currently sitting fifth on the IPL table, and Rahul’s personal form is drawing attention. With 381 runs from 11 games and a strike rate of 142, the calm-and-collected batter seems to have found his groove.

Long criticized for playing it too safe, Rahul’s current stats are shutting down critics — one boundary at a time.