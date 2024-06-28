Kinky Friedman, eccentric singer and author, dies at 79

Kinky Friedman, the quirky country singer-songwriter renowned for his witty musings, novels, and memorable one-liners, passed away at 79 in his Texas home on Wednesday.

A statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, announced his passing: “Kinky Friedman stepped on a rainbow at his beloved Echo Hill surrounded by family & friends. Kinkster endured tremendous pain & unthinkable loss in recent years but he never lost his fighting spirit and quick wit. Kinky will live on as his books are read and his songs are sung.” The Texas Tribune confirmed that the cause of death was Parkinson’s disease.

Friedman’s unique charm and “fearless Texas chutzpah,” as described by his friend Taj Mahal, shone through in his writings, stump speeches, songs, and interviews. This magnetism made him a media favorite and a songwriter’s songwriter, endearing him to several U.S. presidents, including George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, and forging close friendships with musical legends like Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson.

In 2006, Friedman launched a whimsical and unconventional campaign for governor of Texas, earning 12 percent of the vote. Known for his sharp humor, he once quipped in 2014, “I got my last will and testament worked out. When I die, I’m going to be cremated and the ashes are to be thrown in Rick Perry’s hair.”

Born Richard Samet Friedman in 1944 in Chicago, he was the son of two Jewish progressives who moved the family to Houston and established Echo Hill Ranch, a summer camp that the family operated for decades. Echo Hill was a place Friedman called home for much of his life.

Friedman’s journey took him to Austin for college, then to the Peace Corps in Borneo, and finally to Nashville in the early Seventies to pursue songwriting. To combat stage fright, he adopted the stage name “Kinky,” a nod to a college nickname.

Friedman’s legacy is marked by his eclectic contributions to music, literature, and politics. His unconventional path and enduring spirit left a lasting impact, and he will be remembered through his artistic works and the memories of those who knew him.