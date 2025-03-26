Kim Sae Ron’s husband opens up on assault allegations amid the Kim Soo Hyun row

The Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun scandal has a new update every day. Following the actress’ demise, a row of allegations against the ‘Queen of Tears’ actor mounts. Amid the controversy, YouTuber Lee Jin Ho revealed that she had secretly married an American businessman and was pregnant. He revealed voice recordings accusing her husband of abuse and control. Moreover, recently Kim Sae Ron’s ex-boyfriend made shocking claims. He also stated that the actress’ husband (then boyfriend) was abusive and controlling. Moreover, he claims that Soo Hyun had no involvement in her death. Following these allegations, Sae Ron’s husband finally opens up.

Kim Sae Ron’s husband issued a statement through the Garo Sero Research Institute addressing the claims against him. In his statement, he said that he met the late actress around mid-to-late November 2024. Talking about “having a strong attraction to each other despite the short time.” He revealed that they exchanged vows in the USA on January 12, 2025. However, their differing personas and the long-distance posed challenges for them. Resultantly, they decided to get an annulment. “We fell in love fast and made a quick decision, but ultimately, we realised it wasn’t sustainable.”

The actress’ husband denied claims that he blackmailed her to tie the knot over her alleged pregnancy. He stated, “It is completely not true that she was pregnant. Rumours of her pregnancy came around January 2025, but we first met in mid-to-late November 2024. That was when we first met, and we started getting serious around the end of November when she visited America.”

He added, “The timelines do not match up. Also, we were not thinking about children, so Kim Sae Ron was taking birth control pills. It is a severe form of humiliation of the late Kim Sae Ron to claim that she was threatened into marriage due to pregnancy, etc. Who gets married due to threats?”

Coming to the charges of assault, the husband claimed that it wasn’t even a possibility. He noted that a police complaint about assault would be minutes away from where he resided. Talking about his U.S. abode, he said, “It is built such that if the assault had taken place, the floor below would immediately make a report. In addition, assault in America results in strong legal responsibility.” He also demanded evidence from those making the accusations against him. Additionally, the late actress’ husband also stated that she used to willingly visit him questioning fans why would she do so if he assaulted her.

Moreover, during his address he also denied allegations of controlling and monitoring Kim Sae Ron’s social media. “She often used my phone to contact people, and we freely shared our passwords as a couple.”

