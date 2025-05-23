Kim Kardashian graduates law school after 6 years, and celebrates in Kardashian style

Kim Kardashian just added a new title to her already jam-packed résumé: law school graduate. After six years of balancing courtroom studies with cameras, kids, and couture, the 44-year-old reality star and entrepreneur has officially wrapped up her legal training — and, naturally, she marked the moment in a very Kardashian way.

To celebrate the milestone, Kim threw a cozy yet stylish graduation bash surrounded by close family and friends.

Advertisement

The guest list included sister Khloe, her three youngest kids (Saint, Chicago, and Psalm), and longtime friend and legal reform advocate Van Jones.

Advertisement

What made the party stand out? The table decor was made entirely from her old study notes — talk about turning legal grind into party glam.

“This journey has been so personal,” Kim shared emotionally during her speech, snippets of which she posted to her Instagram Stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

“It really started with a video I saw on Twitter… and then Van and I started talking, and it all just took off from there.” That video sparked a deep dive into the U.S. legal system and a newfound passion for criminal justice reform.

In 2018, Kim Kardashian kicked off her legal journey through a rarely trodden path — a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco-based law firm instead of attending a traditional law school.

But the road wasn’t easy. She failed the first-year law students’ exam (popularly known as the “baby bar”) not once but twice before passing it on her third try in 2021.

And that was just the beginning.

Kim’s legal mentor, who spoke at the ceremony, revealed that she logged a staggering 5,184 hours of study over six years — that’s 18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year — all while managing a business empire, filming multiple reality shows, raising four children, and advocating for incarcerated individuals.

Earlier this year, Kim also passed the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE), a mandatory ethics exam that edges her closer to becoming a licensed attorney. But she’s not quite there yet — the final boss in this legal game is the California Bar Exam, which she plans to take next.

Though she still has a major hurdle ahead, Kim’s already made waves in the legal world, using her platform to shed light on issues like prison reform and wrongful convictions.