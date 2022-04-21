Kiara Advani introduces her character Reet from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The wait is finally over! Kiara Advani has been creating a wave in the industry with her impressive lineup of films. The actress, who was last seen in Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra, is now gearing up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and her fan following can’t wait to see her magic on the big screen. Now, presenting the perfect mix of horror and humor, Kiara Advani revealed the first look of her mysterious character Reet, from the much-awaited film of the year – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kiara, who plays the role of Reet, shared her first look at the much-awaited film. The motion poster shows Kiara with a creepy hand over her head. Sharing the look, she wrote, “Meet Reet, Don’t be fooled, She’s not so sweet #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing in cinemas on 20th May 2022! (sic).”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Anjum Khetani.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will release in cinemas on May 20, 2022. Earlier, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was scheduled to release on November 19, 2021. But due to the pandemic, the shoot got canceled and now, the film will release in May. This is Bhool Bhualiyaa 2’s third release date.

On the work front, after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has Freddy with Alaya F. He also has Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. Kiara Advani is also shooting for her next, opposite Ram Charan.