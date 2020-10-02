Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) has launched ‘Zee Plex’ – India’s 1st ‘Cinema2Home’ (C2H) service for showcasing new films on Television and Digital platforms with Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khattar fun-filled film “Khaali Peeli”.

The booking is open for Khaali Peeli on Zee Plex which will be available in India from 2 October as a Pay Per View service across different languages to subscribers of leading distribution platforms like Dish TV, Tata Sky, D2H and Airtel Digital TV as well as key distribution platforms in the international markets.

The service will be available 24×7 and feature shows at various intervals through the day giving consumers the required flexibility. Consumers will also be able to book their movie shows well in advance prior to the release date and watch any new movie release along with their family with a single ticket. Zee Plex will also be available on ZEE5 (ZEE’s OTT Platform) globally.

Khaali Peeli will be one of the first movies to release on Zee Plex. The movie will be available in multiple languages so everyone can choose their own preferred language and enjoy it to the fullest.

Story

Khaali Peeli is the story of two childhood sweethearts, Pooja and Blackie, who get separated due to some circumstances during the young age. But a situation brings them back together which leads to a series of ‘chase and escape’ situations in a taxi and hence the movie has been titled Khaali Peeli.

Khaali Peeli has been directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. The story is by Maqbool Khan and it is written by Yash Kesarwani and Seema Aggarwal.