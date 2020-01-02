As much as fans are excited to see Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter come together for Khaali Peeli, the actors greeted their fans with a glimpse of their film.

Ishaan and Ananya, both posted a picture from the film in which Ananya and Ishaan are seated in a taxi. While, Ananya sits in the back, Ishaan looks at her through the rearview mirror with a smirk.

The poster has twin film feels. While Ananya’s look will remind fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan from Jab We Met, Ishaan’s look looks modelled on Nana Patekar from Taxi No 9211.

While Ishaan shared the poster with ” #KhaalPeeli”, Ananya captioned it, “Driving into 2020 #KhaaliPeeli.”

View this post on Instagram #KhaaliPeeli 🚕💥 A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on Dec 31, 2019 at 10:42pm PST

Ananya had earlier shared an off-shoot photograph with Ishaan and captioned it, “last working day of 2019 can’t wait for what 2020 has in store for us.”

Khaali Peeli is being helmed by director Maqbool Khan and is being bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios.

A remake of Telugu film Taxiwaala, it is slated to release on 12 June 2020.

While Ananya just oversaw the successful release of Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan has finished the shoot of Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy.