Ke Huy Quan joins ‘Zootopia 2’ as a scene-stealing snake: Here’s what we know

Get ready to slither into adventure! Disney just dropped the teaser for ‘Zootopia 2’, and fans are buzzing—not just about the return of their favorite cop duo Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, but also about a curious new addition: a blue pit viper voiced by none other than Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan.

Yes, the breakout star of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ is lending his voice to a character named Gary, a mysterious snake who seems to be more than just a sidekick.

Advertisement

According to the teaser, Gary’s role is pivotal as the story ventures into uncharted territory, literally. While the original ‘Zootopia’ focused on mammals, the sequel is branching out to include reptiles and semi-aquatic creatures, opening up brand-new corners of the city for fans to explore.

Advertisement

Returning for the ride are Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman, reprising their beloved roles as Judy and Nick.

The dynamic duo is back to cracking cases, but this time, they’re doing it with a scaly third wheel. In the teaser, the trio is seen on the run, being chased by law enforcement through Zootopia’s increasingly diverse districts.

Expect chaos, laughs, and probably a few snake-related puns.

Adding even more fun to the mix is a lineup of quirky new characters. Comedian Fortune Feimster voices Nibbles the beaver, while Quinta Brunson (of ‘Abbott Elementary’ fame) plays Dr. Fuzzby, a quokka therapist who may be the cutest mental health professional you’ve ever seen.

And yes, Gazelle is back! Shakira returns as the superstar singer with a brand-new look, a fresh song, and dance moves that’ll light up the screen.

“Just wait until you see what she and her tiger dancers have been working on,” Shakira teased at last year’s D23 Brazil expo.

Behind the scenes, the film is helmed by Jared Bush, one of the creative minds behind the original ‘Zootopia’—which, let’s not forget, earned over $1 billion at the box office and snagged both an Oscar and a Golden Globe. If you’ve been keeping up with the ‘Zootopia+’ spinoff series on Disney+, you already know the franchise has only grown in charm and complexity.

But back to that teaser: there’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glimpse of a shadowy hooded figure with glowing eyes, setting up a mystery that Judy, Nick, and Gary will no doubt spend the film unraveling.

And with Ke Huy Quan with impeccable timing and talent, it’s safe to say Gary might just become a fan favorite.