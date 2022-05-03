Kartik Aaryan on massive success of his title track for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, “It has truly surpassed all our expectations”

The young heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan is all set to be seen in his upcoming next, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and the star recently did a massive, 4 city tour for the launch of the title track in one day which was released only yesterday and has already created a rage on the internet.

Talking about the response to this song, Kartik shares, “I am so elated seeing the reaction to the title track, it is for the first time that a song had such a massive launch where we covered 4 cities in a day, and the kind of response we have got, it has truly surpassed all our expectations.”

He adds, about acing such difficult choreography, “I love the fact that Bosco sir challenges me every time, but it is consequently that much more rewarding.”

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star has been receiving showers of praises from fans the critics about how cool and super hot he is looking in a black tux in the song, channeling spooky cool vibes as he does his zig zag hook step.

As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hits the screens on 20th May, Kartik will next be seen in Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next.