As promotions of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan strarer Love Aaj Kal begin, the actors shared their first looks from the promotional tour on social media.

Though Sara’s floral suit seems to be winning all hearts, it was in fact a BTS picture from the sets of the Imtiaz Ali directorial that Kartik shared that caught everyone’s attention.

Kartik shared a picture of himself with three boys, all in school uniform, on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “90s hot kids be like Kartik minus 8kgs= #Raghu #FiftyShadesOfRaghu #CoolBoyz Squad Goals #School #LoveAajKal.”

The Luka Chuppi actor will be seen portraying the role of Raghu in the film which also features Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda.

Kartik also mentioned in the post that he lost 8 kgs for his character.

Love Aaj Kal is a coming of age romantic drama that will play out as a separate part sequel story to the 2009 film of the same name which featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

Produced by Maddock Films and Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.