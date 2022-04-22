Kareena Kapoor shares a beautiful picture of her mother on her birthday

Babita Kapoor celebrated her 75th birthday on April 20. The former actor and Randhir Kapoor’s wife got special birthday wishes from his daughters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

The Kapoor family was busy celebrating Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s marriage. On Wednesday they had another big celebration.

Veteran actor Babita’s birthday was an intimate lunch at Randhir Kapoor’s house.

Kareena Kapoor was seen wearing a red wrap dress and nude heels. She accessorized with a chic cloud bag and oversized sunglasses. Kareena managed to serve up a perfect summer date look with her hair tied up in a bun.

Kareena Kapoor wished her mother Babita Kapoor on her 74th birthday. By sharing a throwback photo of her mother and wrote, “Happy birthday Mothership. My Maa #No beauty like Mamma’s,” followed by cake and black heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Karisma Kapoor also wished her mother Babita Kapoor and shared a throwback photo. Sharing the photo, Karisma wrote, “Tum Jiyo hazaro saal, ye meri hai arzu. that’s what we wish for every day…The OG birthday song “Happy birthday to the original Sunita” our Mama Circa – Farz 1967 #75thbirthday #mamalove #happybirthday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan and will release in August. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.