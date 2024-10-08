Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions stops all pre-release screenings

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar has announced a stoppage on pre-release screenings for films backed by Dharma Productions. The unanticipated move is in order to maintain a better movie-watching experience. Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta made the announcement with a signed statement.

The letter reads, “For years, rather decades, you have firmly stood by us at Dharma Productions. Supporting our films, sharing our dreams, and celebrating our victories. Your faith in us has been a driving force throughout our journey. And we’d like to take this moment to extend our deepest and heartfelt gratitude to you all. Each coverage, review, and feedback has been invaluable to us. And they have undeniably helped us make our films reach audiences far and wide.”

The statement continued, “As we continue to evolve, we find ourselves at a juncture where we must adapt and innovate our approach. After much deliberation, we’ve unanimously decided to forgo pre-release screenings for our upcoming films. This decision has been difficult to make. However, we believe it’s a necessary step in ensuring that every viewer, including our friends in the media, witness our stories as they were meant to be experienced. We believe it will help in maintaining the excitement of the cinematic experience for all.”

Reflecting on the issue of timely film reviews, the producers added, “Having said that, we understand the importance of timely reviews and the role they play in the success of our films. Therefore, we are pleased to announce that we will be hosting press screenings in the first half of the release day for each of our movies. We warmly welcome all media personnel to join us at these screenings, where you will be the first to witness our latest offerings.”

In related news, reports have surfaced that Saregama India Ltd is acquiring Dharma Productions. Following the news, share prices of the leading music label skyrocketed. Meanwhile, Dharma Productions’ next is Vasan Bala’s directorial ‘Jigra’. Starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, the film releases on October 11.