‘Stree 2’ creates history! Outruns ‘Jawan’ to become the biggest Hindi film

Amar Kaushik’s ‘Stree 2’ has done it! The film becomes the highest-grossing Hindi film domestically, overtaking Atlee’s ‘Jawan.’ After an impressive streak of breaking records, the content-driven horror-comedy has dethroned Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster, ‘Jawan.’ The next step for ‘Stree 2’ is to enter the 600 crores club at the domestic box office. Led by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, the film released on August 14. As of Tuesday, September, 17, the film has collected a total of 586 crores. With this, the film overtakes the lifetime collection of ‘Jawan’s Hindi version at the Indian box office.

The second horror-comedy film under the ‘Stree’ series of Maddock’s Supernatural Universe racked up 307.80 crores in its first week including its Wednesday previews. The film then collected 145.80 crores in its second week, and 72.83 crores in its third week. Additionally, the film collected 37.75 crores in its fourth week. After an astonishing four weeks at the domestic box office, ‘Stree 2’ brought in 3.60 crores on its fifth Friday, and 5.55 crores on its fifth Saturday, Rs 6.85 crores on its fifth Sunday. Additionally, it racked up 3.17 crores on its fifth Monday and 2.65 crores on its fifth Tuesday. The impressive momentum brings the total collection to 586 crores. With this, the title has dethroned ‘Jawan’ as the biggest release of Hindi cinema, whose Hindi version racked up 583.21 crores during its run at the domestic box office.

Reflecting on the historical milestone of ‘Stree 2,’ film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared a post on his social media handles. He wrote, “Stree 2 scripts HISTORY… Becomes the HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER… Crosses *lifetime biz* of Jawan [Hindi version]…Next stop: Inaugurating the Rs 600 crore club.”

Given the unbeatable dominance and momentum held by the film since its release, it is expected to continue racking up impressive figures at the box office up till Diwali. If ‘Stree 2’ proves successful in doing so, it will become the first Hindi title to create a 600-crore club.

‘Stree 2’ is the sequel to Amar Kaushik’s 2018 blockbuster and is the second instalment of the ‘Stree’ film series. Meanwhile, it is the fifth title in Maddock’s Supernatural Universe. Meanwhile, the makers have already confirmed the third instalment. Developed in around 60 crores, the milestone is particularly impressive as ‘Stree 2’ is not a very high budget film. Additionally, the film doesn’t star any mainstream big-name actor as the lead, and is touted as a content-driven story.