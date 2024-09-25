Karan Johar talks about fans’ expectations from SRK and Aamir’s ‘game-changing’ roles

Over the years, fans have associated a certain image with their favourite stars and filmmaker Karan Johar gets vocal about it. He points out the fact that fans haven’t been cheerful about Shah Rukh Khan’s experimental films like ‘Paheli’ and ‘Asoka.’ Johar iterated that given SRK’s stardom and superstar persona, fans have a different kind of expectation from him. This, in turn, doesn’t give the ‘Don’ star the liberty to experiment and take mellow roles. On the flip side, Aamir Khan has emerged as a ‘game-changer’ who has altered the texture of Indian cinema. Lauding his films like ‘Lagaan,’ ‘Dil Chahta Hai,’ and ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ Johar talked about his versatile roles.

During the roundtable conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, director-producer Karan Johar delved deep into the filmography of Bollywood’s Badshah- SRK, and Mr Perfectionist- Aamir Khan.

Calling Aamir a game-changer, he said, “I think Aamir would do. Lagaan is one of those films that will go down in Hindi cinema’s history. In that same year, there was Gadar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Dil Chahta Hai, so that year was very iconic for Hindi cinema. There was Chandni Bar as well. But the business was Gadar. It was a mainstream film and it did maximum business that year. Lagaan won a nomination at the Academy Award, so Aamir still did films like Taare Zameen Par, Rang De Basanti and Dil Chahta Hai. He changed the texture. He also did Ghajini, which actually brought back the culture of remakes in Hindi cinema. I think he is a real game changer.”

As the conversation progressed, Johar iterated that Shah Rukh also tried to take up experimental films. However, the success of his ‘King of Romance’ persona didn’t allow it. He said, “It’s not that Shah Rukh didn’t try. He did Paheli, Asoka. Shah Rukh comes from the mindset to do different things and to make a difference. When he started, he worked with Kundan Shah, Ketan Mehta, and Mani Kaul.”

Talking about SRK, Johar also added, “He never wanted to be the mainstream guy but then Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge happened and we all made love stories with him thereafter. He wanted to be that quirky, mainstream star who would change the cinema. Now no one will allow it. When we say Shah Rukh Khan now, the name comes with an expectation. He might play a mellow character in the future, I hope he does, but there is an expectation that comes with him and it won’t allow a certain kind of film to be made and it is sad because he is an actor first and a star after that. He began in theatre.”

On the work front, Karan Johar is producing Jr NTR, Jahanvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Devara Part: 1.’ Moreover, he has also co-produced Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s ‘Jigra.’ Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s last film was ‘Dunki’ and he will next star in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King.’ On the other hand, Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ emerged as a box-office dud. His next is ‘Sitaare Zameen Par.’