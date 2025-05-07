Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic thanks to Sabyasachi: “You made me feel like a K”

The King of Bollywood just ruled the most fashionable carpet in the world! Shah Rukh Khan, in a jaw-dropping Met Gala debut, turned heads and melted hearts in an all-black ensemble by none other than Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

While the Met Gala might not be SRK’s usual turf, he strutted into the high-fashion arena with the grace of a true global icon—and a little help from the designer’s magic.

The superstar took to X (formerly Twitter) after his red-carpet moment to share a heartfelt thank-you note to the designer.

“Thx Sabyasachi & ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala,” he wrote. “It’s not my ‘space’ but u made me feel so comfortable… becos u, like me, believe… Style & Fashion… is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a ‘K’!”

Let’s talk about the look. SRK’s outfit was a masterclass in elegance and detail. He wore a floor-length black coat crafted from Tasmanian superfine wool, featuring Sabyasachi’s signature flair—Japanese horn buttons and a sharp peak collar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Underneath, a silk shirt and tailored trousers made the look sleek, while a pleated satin kamarbandh (sash) gave it a classic, regal twist.

And then there was the accessory that truly made the King stand tall: the Bengal Tiger Head Cane, a custom-crafted masterpiece in 18k gold, adorned with sapphires, tourmalines, and diamonds.

Yes, diamonds. Because when SRK shows up, he shows up like royalty.

Bollywood’s own fashion guru and filmmaker Karan Johar couldn’t contain his excitement. “ALLL HAIL the KING of the MET. The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts!!!!! @iamsrk …. bhai you RULE!” he wrote on Instagram stories, speaking for millions of fans across the globe.

Designer Sabyasachi, too, was full of praise, “Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest superstars in the world,” he said. “My interpretation of the Black Dandy is demonstrating his superstardom on a global stage… Shah Rukh Khan is a magician, superstar, and icon. Period.”

This year’s Met Gala also saw debut appearances from Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, but it’s fair to say SRK had the most dramatic impact.