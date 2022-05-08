Kapil Sharma’s ‘dream came true’ as he meets Kamal Haasan on TKSS sets

Comedian Kapil Sharma took to social media to share his happiness and dream come true moment as he takes a selfie with Kamal Hassan on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS). The actor has appeared on the comedy show to promote his upcoming film, Vikram.

Kapil shared an adorable post on his Instagram handle from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, featuring the Kapil with Kamal Haasan, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek. The 67-year-old actor Kamal in the first photo, looks dapper in formal attire, while Kapil looks handsome in a white t-shirt layered with a blue jacket.

In the second and third photos, Archana Puran Singh looks gorgeous in a yellow ethnic outfit, while Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda are in their usual costume. Sharing the post, Kapil Sharma captioned it as “When your dream comes true wonderful time spent with the legend of our film industry Mr @ikamalhaasan what an actor n what a great human being.Thank you for gracing our show sir best wishes for #vikram love n regards always #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comingsoon”.

Replying to Sharma’s comment, Hassan said, “Enjoyed my time with you. You have a great team with great talents. Would like to visit your sets again when you complete 20 years. We will also meet in between.”

Vikram’ directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will hit the theatres on June 3, in five languages — Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram and Narain in the lead roles.