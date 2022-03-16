Follow Us:
Kapil Sharma vs The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher Reacts on Kapil Sharma

Replying to which Anupam Kher has given a very cryptic response to Kapil Sharma thanking him for putting an end to ‘false allegations. This response of the actor has created controversies on Twitter.

SNS | New Delhi | March 16, 2022 10:55 pm

Recently Comedy king Kapil Sharma was trolled by the netizens on Twitter for not inviting the team of ‘The Kashmir Files’ on the show. Kapil even reacted to this and said it is not true after the trend #BoycottKapilSharma. (Those who don’t know can Click Here.)

Now, Kapil has once again taken to Instagram and Thanked Anupam Kher for clarifying all the false allegations against him.

Here is the tweet:

Here is the tweet:

