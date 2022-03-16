Kapil Sharma vs The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher Reacts on Kapil Sharma

Recently Comedy king Kapil Sharma was trolled by the netizens on Twitter for not inviting the team of ‘The Kashmir Files’ on the show. Kapil even reacted to this and said it is not true after the trend #BoycottKapilSharma. (Those who don’t know can Click Here.)

Now, Kapil has once again taken to Instagram and Thanked Anupam Kher for clarifying all the false allegations against him.

Here is the tweet:

Thank you paji ⁦⁦@AnupamPKher⁩ for clarifying all the false allegations against me ❤️🙏 और उन सब दोस्तों का भी शुक्रिया जिन्होंने बिना सच जाने मुझे इतनी मोहब्बत दी 😃 खुश रहिए, मुस्कुराते रहिये 🙏 #thekapilsharmashow #Isupportmyself 🤗 pic.twitter.com/hMxiIy9W8x — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 14, 2022

Replying to which Anupam Kher has given a very cryptic response to Kapil Sharma thanking him for putting an end to ‘false allegations. This response of the actor has created controversies on Twitter.

Here is the tweet: