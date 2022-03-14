Why #BoycottKapilSharma is trending? Here’s the truth

‘The Kashmir Files’ is making waves all over the country, with visuals of Kashmiri Pandit citizens and others coming out teary-eyed from the theatres going viral over social media. The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and released on 11th March.

Before the release, the film landed in lots of controversies and it was when the filmmaker openly said that they weren’t allowed to promote the film on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Now on Sunday, as Twitteratis took note of an earlier Vivek Agnihotri tweet, ‘Boycott Kapil Sharma Show’ started trending on social media.

The trend started hours after when Vivek retweeted pictures of The Kashmir Files team with PM Modi and wrote, “I am so glad for you @AbhishekOfficl you have shown the courage to produce the most challenging truth of Bharat. #TheKashmirFiles screenings in the USA proved the changing mood of the world in the leadership of @narendramodi.”

I am so glad for you @AbhishekOfficl you have shown the courage to produce the most challenging truth of Bharat. #TheKashmirFiles screenings in USA proved the changing mood of the world in the leadership of @narendramodi https://t.co/uraoaYR9L9 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 12, 2022

Here are a few tweets of #BoycottKapilSharma:

#TheKashmirFiles is just one untold story of Hindu genocide perpetrated by Radical islamist.#BoycottKapilSharma pic.twitter.com/XzF3PgrHek — Damini Prakash Singh (@damini_prakash) March 14, 2022

You don’t need a fixed and biased comedy show for your movie promotion when our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi is there for you❤🇮🇳

This is the biggest promotion for movie ever❤😎🤩@vivekagnihotri#TheKashmirFiles#BoycottKapilSharma pic.twitter.com/W2E830o2kC — Hardik Wagh (@hardikw_9) March 13, 2022

After Kapil was slammed online for the same, the comedian had issued a clarification. “Yeh sach nahi hai Rathore sahab aapne pucha isliye bata diya, baaki jinhone sach maan hi liya unko explanation dene ka kya fayada”.