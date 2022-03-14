Follow Us:
Why #BoycottKapilSharma is trending? Here’s the truth

Before the release, the film landed in lots of controversies and it was when the filmmaker openly said that they weren’t allowed to promote the film on The Kapil Sharma Show.

SNS | New Delhi | March 14, 2022 1:22 pm

Kapil Sharma, comedian, television

(Instagram/@kapilsharma)

‘The Kashmir Files’ is making waves all over the country, with visuals of Kashmiri Pandit citizens and others coming out teary-eyed from the theatres going viral over social media. The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and released on 11th March.

Now on Sunday, as Twitteratis took note of an earlier Vivek Agnihotri tweet, ‘Boycott Kapil Sharma Show’ started trending on social media.

The trend started hours after when Vivek retweeted pictures of The Kashmir Files team with PM Modi and wrote, “I am so glad for you @AbhishekOfficl you have shown the courage to produce the most challenging truth of Bharat. #TheKashmirFiles screenings in the USA proved the changing mood of the world in the leadership of @narendramodi.”

Here are a few tweets of #BoycottKapilSharma:

After Kapil was slammed online for the same, the comedian had issued a clarification. “Yeh sach nahi hai Rathore sahab aapne pucha isliye bata diya, baaki jinhone sach maan hi liya unko explanation dene ka kya fayada”.

