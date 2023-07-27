Kangana Ranaut’s complaint: Enough grounds to proceed against lyricist Javed Akhtar

Kangana Ranaut has filed a counter-complaint against lyricist Javed Akhtar for claimed “extortion and criminal intimidation,” and a Mumbai court has requested that he appears.

According to a report, the court had stated when it summoned him to appear on August 5 there was sufficient evidence to proceed against him for the offences of criminal intimidation and gestures or acts meant to offend a woman’s modesty.

When Kangana claimed in an interview that Javed had threatened her after inviting her to his house after her nasty argument with Hrithik Roshan over their supposed affair in 2020, Javed had filed a case against Kangana. After that, Kangana brought a counterclaim against Javed Akhtar.

On July 24, Metropolitan Magistrate (Andheri court) R M Shaikh issued Javed Akhtar a summons, requesting that he appear in court on August 5. The court stated in its summons that there was no evidence of extortion against the lyricist. A written apology request will not fall under the definition of “valuable security” as stated in section 30 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to the statement. This is because no new legal rights are established, extended, transferred, restricted, terminated, or released.

Following the reported suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Javed stated in a complaint filed in 2020 that Kangana had disparaged him during an interview while referring to a “coterie” that existed in Bollywood.

Then, Kangana accused Javed of “extortion and criminal intimidation” in the same court in a counter-complaint. She said in her complaint that the songwriter had called her and her sister Rangoli to his house after she had a public spat with her Krrish 3 co-star with “malafide intentions and ulterior motives” and then “criminally intimidated and threatened” her.