Kangana Ranaut to make Hollywood debut after rejecting the idea in the past

After making her directorial debut with ‘Emergency,’ Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her Hollywood debut. The National Award-winning actress is going to appear in a leading role in a horror movie, ‘Blessed Be The Evil.’ Ranaut will star alongside ‘Teen Wolf’ actor Tyler Posey, Scarlett Rose Stallone, with Anurag Rudra at the helm. Rudra also shares script-writing credits with Gatha Tiwary, president and founder of Lion Movies, which is bringing the project to life.

The makers shared the details of the slated project while speaking with Variety. The title is going to begin production this summer in New York. The producers will film the project in the U.S. to “avoid running into any uncertainties stemming from the recently announced Trump industry tariffs.” ‘Blessed Be The Evil’ follows a Christian couple who suffer from a devastating miscarriage. Subsequently, they move to an abandoned farm with a dark and sinister history. As they try to rebuild their lives, their love and faith are tested by a malevolent spirit.

Speaking of the film, Rudra told Variety, “Being born and spending my childhood in rural India, I was told stories that got embedded in my mind and heart. This folklore was so special that I truly believed in all the stories, and wanted to showcase them internationally through the art of cinema – the strongest and most beautiful way to connect to dreams and reality.”

Meanwhile, Tiwary added, “A story like Blessed Be The Evil is very rare. Lions Movies has developed a spine-chilling narrative with unprecedented suspense and drama. It also has great potential for international markets, both in streaming and selling.”

The news of Kangana Ranaut making a Hollywood debut comes after she dismissed working in the West. Back in 2017, she rebuffed the idea while speaking with Mid-Day. “It would be stupid for anyone to make the move to the West now. Their theatre business is crashing because of the influx of digital media. Asia, on the other hand, is where Hollywood was 15 years ago. It is a lucrative time for entertainment here. These are baits that I won’t fall prey to.”

Moreover, in a 2021 press conference for ‘Thalaivii,’ she reiterated her stance. Ranaut said, “We need to discourage American and English movies as they are taking over our screens. We need to behave like one nation, We need to stop dividing ourselves like North India or South India. We need to enjoy our own films first, be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu or Punjabi.”

