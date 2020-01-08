As Chhapaak nears release, the film and its lead actor are in the limelight day in and day out. An actor that has come out in support of the film is Kangana Ranaut.

On Wednesday morning, Kangana thanked Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Meghna Gulzar for Chhapaak.

Her sister, Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter a share a video in which Kangana is seen wishing luck to the team of Chhapaak and also revisiting memories of the former’s acid attack.

After wishing all a Happy New Year, she hoped that it was time that people challenged the sale of acid and that society would get better.

Rangoli shared the video along with a tweet that said, “The pain still lingers. Our family thanks team #chhapaak for a story that needs to be told! @deepikapadukone @meghnagulzar @foxstarhindi.”

Chhapaak is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

It also features Vikrant Massey in the male lead and several real acid attack survivors.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is also produced by Deepika Padukone alongside Fox Star Studios.

The film is slated to release on 10 January 2020.