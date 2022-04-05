Kangana Ranaut slams Grammys after no mention of Lata Mangeshkar

Bollywood Queen Kangana Ranaut is very angry with the Grammys as they failed to pay tribute to Bharat Ratan Lata Mangeshkar.

Recently, The 64 Grammy Awards were held on Sunday and honoured various artists from the music world. The ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the Grammys 2022 paid tributes to several late musical talents like Stephen Sondheim and Taylor Hawkins. However, the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s name found no mention in the section. This had angered fans and many of them took to Twitter to express their emotions.

Now the actress taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, “We must take strong stands against any local awards who claim to be international and yet ignore and intentionally sideline legendary artists because of their race or ideologies… both Oscar and Grammy failed to give tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji… our media should boycott these biased local events who claim to be global awards…,”

She also wrote, “We should boycott these snooty western awards.” The ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards paid tribute to several late musical powerhouses including Stephen Sondheim and Taylor Hawkins. However, the late legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar’s name was missing from the honourable section.

Actress also urge people to boycott “snooty western awards.”

Mangeshkar was also not included in the Oscars 2022 ‘In Memoriam’ segment last week. Several fans of the iconic singer expressed their disappointment on Twitterverse on Monday.

Last month, India’s late nightingale was featured in the British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ‘In Memoriam’ segment.

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6 earlier this year. She was 92.

