Kangana Ranaut calls herself ‘superstar host’: ‘Shah Rukh, Akshay failed’

Actress Kangana Ranaut is once again making headlines by calling herself a ‘superstar host’ and Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Akshay Kumar as failed hosts. She has taken the credits for Lock Upp’s success. She noted that only she, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, and Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan have been successful hosts. The actor took to Instagram stories to say that she emerged victorious where the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Akshay Kumar failed.

She boasted about Lock Upp’s success once again as she named her fellow actors as unsuccessful hosts. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday night, Kangana wrote, “Many successful actors have tried their hands on hosting like SRK, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh… they may have successful careers but they failed at hosting they are unsuccessful hosts, so far only Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji, Salman Khan ji and Kangana Ranaut have achieved this glory to be a superstar host… privileged to be in this league.”

She added that many are jealous of her achievements. “I wish I didn’t have to state the obvious but jealous movie mafia is doing everything to discredit me and my show so I had to do the needful and I don’t mind… if I can stand up for everyone else I can stand up for myself also… it is wonderful to be the only successful host of this generation #lockupp,” Kangana wrote.

Here is the story:

Kangana Ranaut writes about successful and unsuccessful hosts on Instagram Stories.

Ektaa Kapoor’s Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days with Kangana’s judgement day episode airing on the weekends. The show recently crossed 200 million views, after which Kangana had taken an indirect dig at the filmmaker Karan Johar.

Kangana has recently slammed Grammys for failing to pay tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.