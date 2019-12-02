Manikarnika actress, Kangana Ranaut is currently busy in prepping up for her upcoming film Thalaivi, a biopic based on the life of political stalwart J Jayalalithaa. Amidst a busy schedule, Kangana wished her sister Rangoli Chandel on her special day.

Kangana and Rangoli share a strong bond and are indeed one of the bravest, strongest and most talked siblings in the film industry.

When Rangoli was going through depression because of a horrific acid attack on her, Kangana made sure to stand with her and support her through her recovery.

On Monday, Rangoli Chandel is celebrating her birthday and on the occasion, Kangana has shared a cute throwback picture of the Ranaut family.

She took to her official Instagram handle to share an Instagram story. In the picture, Rangoli can be seen dressed in a black kurta and pyjama holding little Kangana who is sitting on a scooter in her school uniform. Kangana and Rangoli’s mom is standing beside the birthday girl, while their father is busy looking at his kurta while sitting on the scooter and Kangana and Rangoli’s kid brother Akshat is standing in front holding the handle of the bike pretending to ride it.

Alongside the picture, Kangana wrote, “Back in the day, the favourite day of any kid was when they could show off their cool clothes and skip wearing the uniform. It’s the day, @rangoli_r_chandel loved the most. After all, her special day got to be colourful. Wishing this truly amazing soul, A very Happy Birthday!! (sic).”

On the work front, besides Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga with Richa Chadha.